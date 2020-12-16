Seele-N (SEELE) Market Cap Tops $8.99 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $51.15 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00397755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.