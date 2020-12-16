Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

SLCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 45.5% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.