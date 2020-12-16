Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

SRE opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

