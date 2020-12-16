Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Financial Contrast

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BlueCity alerts:

0.1% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlueCity and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock $650.52 million 3.80 $20.11 million $0.74 92.12

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlueCity and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shutterstock 0 1 5 0 2.83

BlueCity currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.86%. Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $65.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Given BlueCity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 5.05% 10.85% 5.74%

Summary

Shutterstock beats BlueCity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music and PremiumBeat names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.