SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $204,635.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00400146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

