SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,806.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000299 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000081 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

