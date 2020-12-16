Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stockland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

