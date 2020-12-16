Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,753 shares in the company, valued at $99,401.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $69,338.34. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,001.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.