Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.46

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.46 and traded as high as $49.72. Strattec Security shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 32,263 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

