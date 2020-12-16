Swapcoinz Hits Market Cap of $645,185.70 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $645,185.70 and $258,413.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.