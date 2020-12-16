SynLev Market Capitalization Achieves $7.45 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. SynLev has a market cap of $7.45 million and $3.08 million worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

