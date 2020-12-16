Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.