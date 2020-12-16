Synthetix Price Reaches $5.26 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $580.88 million and $65.69 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00024021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00397755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.63 or 0.02484505 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

