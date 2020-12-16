Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,010.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $113,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit