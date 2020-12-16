Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,010.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $113,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Systemax alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $93,216.00.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.