Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

SKT opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.