Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.04 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Terra has a market cap of $193.49 million and $26.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex. During the last week, Terra has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00142286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00832234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00170752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00406359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00132645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00083055 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,085,949 coins and its circulating supply is 383,434,933 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.