The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) Trading Up 2.5%

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). Approximately 62,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 173,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.08 million and a PE ratio of -21.03.

The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) (LON:CPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (4.52) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 5,000 shares of The City Pub Group plc (CPC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,834.07).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

