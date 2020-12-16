The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $249.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $238.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLX. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $203.04 on Friday. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 253.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 89.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

