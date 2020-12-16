The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.70

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $7.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 79,728 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

