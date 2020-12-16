The Hackett Group, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The company has a market capitalization of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.