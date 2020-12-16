THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.85. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,785,627 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.72.

Get THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 alerts:

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.