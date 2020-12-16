Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and traded as high as $74.03. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

