TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $162,715.63 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $162,715.63 and $4,619.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

