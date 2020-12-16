TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $631.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $42.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

