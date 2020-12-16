Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.54. Twin Disc shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 11,025 shares changing hands.

TWIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

