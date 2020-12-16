Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

TWIN stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

