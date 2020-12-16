UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $397,926.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

