UniLend (UFT) Price Down 8.4% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002975 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00389905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

