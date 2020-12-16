Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 29,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,877. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.10.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

