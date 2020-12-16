Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.99 on Friday. Usio has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $173,076.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,253.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

