ValuEngine Lowers Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.24 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.