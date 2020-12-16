Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.23 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,214,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 412,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 209,652 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 463,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.