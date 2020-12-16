Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $51.72 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Velas has a market capitalization of $51.72 million and $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000376 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

