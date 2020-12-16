Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Stock Price Down 37.7%

Shares of Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) fell 37.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 69,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £261,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) Company Profile (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.