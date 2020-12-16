VerusCoin Price Up 6.8% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.76 million and $29,671.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00844035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00415298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00083653 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,729,053 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

