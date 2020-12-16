VIBE Price Tops $0.0160 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. VIBE has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $148,183.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

