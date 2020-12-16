VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.63. 4,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 130,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

