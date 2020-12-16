Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Purchases $130,601.12 in Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $130,601.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,948,182.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.61. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

