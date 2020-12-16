Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.02. 12,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 592,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

