Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $11.73 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $11.73 million and $112,338.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00141191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00826534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00169437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00403434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00131806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00082226 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.