Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) Shares Down 7.9%

Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Approximately 494,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,700,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.58. The company has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

