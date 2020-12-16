Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 46.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

