Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $5.00. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1,660,124 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

