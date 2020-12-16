Wing (WING) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $16.15 or 0.00073208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $3.48 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,355,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

