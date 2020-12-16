WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 1,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

