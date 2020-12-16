WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.26. 74,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 129,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 126,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $990,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 158.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

