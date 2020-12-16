XIO (XIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $511,291.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, XIO has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $511,291.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000226 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,959,942 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

