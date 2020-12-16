Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $714,025.53 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $208,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $209,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

