ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,406.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $23,406.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00844035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00172830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00415298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00083653 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,350 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.