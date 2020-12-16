ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,990.47 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $181,990.47 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00060094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004883 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

